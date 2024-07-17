Short Interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expands By 6.8%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at $400,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $883.46 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

