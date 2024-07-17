Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Decreases By 5.3%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

