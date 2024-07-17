Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expands By 6.7%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.50.

Gartner Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IT opened at $466.10 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

