Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Declines By 13.4%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6 %

GDDY opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.