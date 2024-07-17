Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rises By 7.2%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

In related news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,544,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,985,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,488,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 522,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

