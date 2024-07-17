Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases By 7.7%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 956,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Andersons

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

