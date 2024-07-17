Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.37.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.