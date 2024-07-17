Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.37.
