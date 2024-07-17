Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

