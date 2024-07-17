SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.18

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.18 and last traded at $158.96, with a volume of 34978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

