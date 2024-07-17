Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.