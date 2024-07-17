Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.80) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.21) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.86) to GBX 1,381 ($17.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($17.46).
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
