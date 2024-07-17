SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

