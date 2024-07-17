S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $481.37

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $481.37 and last traded at $480.83, with a volume of 131524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.32.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.17 and its 200 day moving average is $433.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.