SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Stock Position Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QWLD stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.