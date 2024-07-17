SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.47

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.47 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 26131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.69.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.