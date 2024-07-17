Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 69.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.