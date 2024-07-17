Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 741,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 351,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.