Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.94. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Equities analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company's stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

