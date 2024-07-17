Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.