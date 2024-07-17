Stelco (TSE:STL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$771.42 million.
Stelco Dividend Announcement
