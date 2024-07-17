Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$58.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stelco from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.44.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$65.16 on Tuesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$32.93 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

