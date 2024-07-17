Steven M. Bradford Sells 11,237 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNI stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 11.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

