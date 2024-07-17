StockNews.com Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 184.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PRA Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PRA Group by 389.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

