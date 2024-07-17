Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$12.72 Average PT from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. National Bankshares downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.41. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

