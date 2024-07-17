Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

Superior Plus stock opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$8.24 and a 1-year high of C$10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

