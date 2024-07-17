Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.89 and a 52-week high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$158.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
