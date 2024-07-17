Susan Wiseman Sells 3,558 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Braze by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in Braze by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Braze by 33.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
