Susan Wiseman Sells 3,558 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Braze by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in Braze by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Braze by 33.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

