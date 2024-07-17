Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.