Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 107,094 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 107,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 359.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 83,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TPIC. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of TPIC opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

