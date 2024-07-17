Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 16,705 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.15. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

