Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,625 Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRND. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.35. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grindr news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at $319,206,624.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,781,103 shares of company stock worth $17,183,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

