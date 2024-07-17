Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 17,479 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Cantaloupe worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 57,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

