Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $2,068,000.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

