Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.