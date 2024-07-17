Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
