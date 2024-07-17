Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $213,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

