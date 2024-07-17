Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $234,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

