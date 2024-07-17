Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $236,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gannett by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

