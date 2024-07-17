Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $287,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

