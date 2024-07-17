Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 832,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 632,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 566,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 392,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 253,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

