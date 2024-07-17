Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 702,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Conduent by 49.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 68.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 310,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity at Conduent

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conduent Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.