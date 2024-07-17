Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of MBIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MBIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBI. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in MBIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 814.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MBIA by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.