Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $142.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

