Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

