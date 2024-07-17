Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

