Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Vicor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of VICR opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

