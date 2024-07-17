Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Trading Down 1.2 %

Domo stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.