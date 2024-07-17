Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,223 Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cadre by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDRE stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

