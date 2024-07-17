Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,610 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Trading Up 4.6 %

UTL stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.