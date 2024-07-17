Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,800 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

