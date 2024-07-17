Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 128,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

